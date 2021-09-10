2 Charged in SEPTA Bus Shooting That Wounded Passenger

A man and woman have been arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a shooting on an occupied SEPTA bus that left a man wounded near Philadelphia City Hall.

Darnell Still, 23, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, firearm violations and related offenses, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Danesha Harper, 31, is charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and related offenses.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shooting happened as the Broad Street Line Nite Owl bus was heading south toward Chestnut Street in Center City around 1 a.m. on July 15, Philadelphia police said. The bus driver reported hearing three or four gunshots.

Investigators said that about 15 people, including the shooter, ran out of the bus when the gunfire rang out. The 29-year-old victim was found near the back of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital as he bled from his chest, police said.

Investigators used surveillance video from the surrounding area to identify Still as the suspected gunman. The investigation was hampered by a lack of video on the bus itself, a District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman said, thanking Philadelphia police for nonetheless being able to track down the suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.