Philadelphia

2 cars catch fire after crash on the Vine Street Expressway

By Emily Rose Grassi

Two cars caught on fire after crashing on a Vine Street Expressway ramp on Saturday, according to officials.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to handle the fire just before 6 p.m., police said.

The two cars were on fire on the ramp from Interstate 676 to I-95 in the southbound direction, officials said.

The ramp was closed by authorities as the fire department worked to put out the fire and move the cars, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

