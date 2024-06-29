Philadelphia

2 bystanders struck by stray bullets after leaving North Philly party, police say

By Cherise Lynch

Red and blue flashing police lights at a crime scene.
Getty Images

The search is on for two shooting suspects after stray bullets hit two people leaving a party in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, around 12:35 a.m. officers responded to a call regarding a person with a gun on the 2100 block of N. Fairhill St.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot once in the chest and once in the buttocks and an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Police said both were transported to the hospital to be treated and are both in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The preliminary investigation revealed that both victims were attending a party in the area when they heard gunshots and attempted to flee but were struck, according to police.

Police describe the first suspect as a male of a thin build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a mask, blue gloves and black shoes.

The other suspect is described as a male of a thin build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a mask and white shoes.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather 17 hours ago

Severe weather forecasted for Lehigh Valley, Philly, NJ and Del.: We have your guide to the weekend

Wawa Welcome America Jun 18

What's happening today at Wawa Welcome America festival: Avenue of the Arts Block Party

Both suspects were seen armed with a handgun, police said.

Police said no arrests have been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us