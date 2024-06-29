2 bystanders struck by stray bullets after leaving North Philly party, police say

The search is on for two shooting suspects after stray bullets hit two people leaving a party in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, around 12:35 a.m. officers responded to a call regarding a person with a gun on the 2100 block of N. Fairhill St.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot once in the chest and once in the buttocks and an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Police said both were transported to the hospital to be treated and are both in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that both victims were attending a party in the area when they heard gunshots and attempted to flee but were struck, according to police.

Police describe the first suspect as a male of a thin build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a mask, blue gloves and black shoes.

The other suspect is described as a male of a thin build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a mask and white shoes.

Both suspects were seen armed with a handgun, police said.

Police said no arrests have been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.