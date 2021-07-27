2 Brothers Who Attended Schools in Philly Area Among 5 Killed in Long Island Crash

Two brothers who attended universities in the Philadelphia region were among the five people killed in a crash in Long Island, New York, over the weekend.

Police said a Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound around 11:20 p.m. Saturday on Montauk Highway in Long Island when it veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a Toyota Prius.

Four of the five people traveling in the Prius, which was an Uber, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police identified the victims as Farhan Zahid, 32, of Bay Shore, New York, Michael Farrell, 20, of Manhasset, New York, James Farrell, 25, of Manhasset, and Ryan Kiess, 25, of Manhasset. Michael and James are brothers, according to investigators.

The fifth passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A sixth person, the driver of the Nissan Maxima, was taken to Southampton Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officials identified the driver as 22-year-old Justin Mendez of Brookhaven, New York.

Police said Mendez was speeding at the time of the crash and they tried to stop him moments before he collided with the Uber.

James Farrell was a captain of the University of Pennsylvania’s Lacrosse team in 2018.

Our hearts are broken following the news out of Long Island this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Farrell family.



James was a captain during the 2018 season for us. pic.twitter.com/MDHl9gnor0 — Penn Men's Lacrosse (@PennMensLax) July 26, 2021

James Farrell’s younger brother, Michael Farrell, was a rising junior in the Villanova School of Business.

“We ask that you keep Michael, James and their family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” a Villanova spokesperson wrote.

Another victim, Ryan Kiess, played lacrosse at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania, from 2015 through 2017.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kiess Family following the news from this weekend.



Ryan was a part of the 2015, 2016 & 2017 teams and will always be a part of the Scranton Men’s Lacrosse Family. https://t.co/IwHMnUa2TK — Scranton Lacrosse (@ScrantonMensLax) July 26, 2021

Villanova University is offering counseling services to anyone in need. The Counseling Center can be reached at 610-519-4050 and Campus Ministry can be reached at 610-519-4080.