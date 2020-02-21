2 Arrested in Fatal North Philadelphia Quadruple Shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection to a quadruple shooting that left a 19-year-old woman dead near a North Philadelphia school.

Police have not named the suspects, but they made the arrests Thursday night, a Philadelphia Police Department homicide detective told NBC10.

The shooting killed Yaniyah Foster as she sat on a stoop near St. Malachy Catholic School, on 11th and Thompson Streets, Wednesday afternoon. Three other people were shot as well, including a bystander, someone who was with Foster and a man who police believe was one of the two gunmen who initiated the gunfire.

Police said they found nearly two dozen shell casings at the scene and that one man who was in Foster's group returned fire after the gunmen approached their group and began shooting.

The bystander was grazed by a bullet to the head as he sat in a car but was expected to be OK. The man who was in Foster’s group was shot in the foot, police said.

A 25-year-old man later arrived with a gunshot wound to the arm at Temple University Hospital. Philadelphia Police Homicide Detective Jason Smith said Thursday that the 25-year-old was believed to be one of the gunmen who instigated the shootout.

In the wake of the shooting, Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke, along with 4th District Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. and 7th District Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez, introduced a resolution to install at least 85 surveillance cameras near schools across the city to help police combat gun crime and protect students in high-crime areas.