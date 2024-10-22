2 arrested after fight over trash bag full of weed ends in shooting

Law enforcement officials in West Goshen Township have arrested two men after, police claim, they shot at each other in a Wawa parking lot after arguing over possession of a trash bag filled with marijuana.

According to police, officers arrested Frank Johnson, 21, of Coatesville, and Zahir Scott, 18, of Wilmington, Delaware, after an incident that happened at about 2:03 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at a Wawa store, located along the 700 block of East Market Street in West Goshen Township.

In that incident, officials said, both men were engaged in a physical altercation that turned into a shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa and a TD Bank.

Both men shot at each other during the course of the incident before they fled the scene, officials said.

Officials said Johnson was pulled over later that day and was found with a handgun on the floorboard of his vehicle.

Scott, officials said, was discovered at a nearby hospital where he went after suffering a gunshot wound to his foot. Police said they recovered Scott's handgun after he tossed it into grass behind a gas station in West Goshen Township.

An investigation found the altercation began when the men fought over a black trash bag that, officials said, was later discovered to have contained marijuana.

Both men have been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, weapon possession and related offenses.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact the West Goshen Township Police Department at 610-696-7400.