2 Arrested as 13-Year-Old Boy Shot in Head Inside Philly Home

A man and woman are under arrest in connection to a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition inside a Philadelphia home.

Elijah Simmons, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless enlargement, tampering with evidence and possession of an instrument of crime, Philadelphia Police Department Sgt. Jasmine Reilly said Sunday. Caresa McFarland, 32, is charged with reckless endangerment.

Reilly said the shooting appears to be accidental.

The boy was shot Saturday evening along the 2200 block of North Woodstock Street. Police said he was outside with neighbors but then went into a nearby home to grab his jacket. When he didn't return, his brother went into the home to look for him, police said.

The brother then found the 13-year-old boy unresponsive in the hallway with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He remained hospitalized in critical condition Sunday.

"We have a 13-year-old young man who had his whole life in front of him and it’s just heartbreaking that this is how this day is ending right now," PPD Inspector D.F. Pace said Saturday.

The teen is at least the 56th minor to be shot in Philadelphia this year, according to a tally by the city controller's office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.