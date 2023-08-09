2 arrested after police pursuit ends in crash on Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after two men were apprehended following a crash during a police chase in Center City, early Wednesday.

According to police, officers were in pursuit of a vehicle along 20th Street in Center City, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when both vehicles were involved in a crash near the intersection of 19th Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Two men in the vehicle that was being pursued hopped out and attempted to run, before officials said, they were both apprehended by police.

In the early hours on Wednesday, a Philadelphia Police Department vehicle could be seen with damage to the front end, while a black car was resting on the sidewalk at the intersection.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials have not yet provided any information as to what may have led to the police pursuit that ended in a crash, nor have the two men that were, allegedly apprehended, been identified.

However, law enforcement officials said no one was injured in this incident.

An investigation, police officials told NBC10, is ongoing.