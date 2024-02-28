Police in Philadelphia arrested two men after a woman was shot to death on Tuesday night in South Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, officials announced that 32-year-old Carey Jones from Point Breeze and 35-year-old Sherman Carney from the Whitman area of South Philadelphia, were arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found after being shot multiple times at a property along the 2300 block of Marshall Street.

According to police, in the initial incident, at about 6:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a property on that block to find a 31-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced at about 7:10 p.m.

Investigators believe that the incident happened when the woman was walking along Marshall Street with a male companion when the pair were confronted by three men -- one of whom rode a bike.

At that time, police said, one of the gunmen grabbed the woman while another held the male victim at gunpoint. As sometime during this incident, officials said, the gunman who held the women fired multiple shots, hitting her, before all three of the attackers fled the scene.

Police said that they were able to use surveillance footage that helped them track down the men arrested in this incident.

An investigation, police officials said, is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or dial 911.