A two-alarm fire tore through two homes that are connected by a wall in East Germantown on Tuesday night, according to officials.

The fire happened on the 5800 block of Chew Street just before 8 p.m., fire department officials told NBC10. Both of the homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Skyforce10 was over the scene where firefighters could be seen on the roof of the rowhomes battling the fire. Smoke was visible as it billowed out of the homes.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was able to put the fire under control within fifteen minutes, according to officials.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No one was injured during the blaze. The fire is currently under investigation.