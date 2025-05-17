2 adults and child sent to hospital after hazmat incident in West Philly: Police

A hazmat situation in West Philadelphia left three people hospitalized Saturday morning, including a young child, police said.
According to the Philadelphia Police Department, on Saturday, May 17, 2025, officers and medics responded to the 5200 block of Webster Street around 10:27 a.m.
Police said two adults -- a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman -- were taken to the hospital by medics and are in critical condition. A 4-year-old child was taken to another hospital and listed in stable condition.
Police have not yet revealed any further details regarding this hazmat incident.
