West Philadelphia

2 adults and child sent to hospital after hazmat incident in West Philly: Police

By Cherise Lynch

A hazmat situation in West Philadelphia left three people hospitalized Saturday morning, including a young child, police said.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, on Saturday, May 17, 2025, officers and medics responded to the 5200 block of Webster Street around 10:27 a.m.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said two adults -- a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman -- were taken to the hospital by medics and are in critical condition. A 4-year-old child was taken to another hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police have not yet revealed any further details regarding this hazmat incident.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

West PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us