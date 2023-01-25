What to Know Two adults and 11 teenagers are accused of stealing 93 weapons from three gun stores in Montgomery and Bucks counties, and selling them. Some of the weapons were later used in a deadly shooting and armed robberies in Philadelphia and Pennsauken, New Jersey, police said.

Investigators said only 33 of the stolen firearms have been recovered by law enforcement while 60 guns are still on the streets and unaccounted for.

Angel Mason, 40, Elijah Terrell, 16, Donte Purnell, 22, Liv Hall, 18, and nine other suspects ranging in age from 14 to 17, are all charged in the thefts. Police said all 13 suspects are from Philadelphia.

The three burglaries and an attempted burglary occurred between September 24, 2022, and November 20, 2022, police said.

On September 24 at 4:22 a.m., 26 firearms were stolen from the Founding Fathers Outfitters in the Lafayette Hill section of Springfield Township in Montgomery County, according to police. Only six of those stolen weapons were recovered by law enforcement, including one that was used in a homicide in Philadelphia on September 29, investigators said.

The second burglary occurred on November 12 at 4:20 a.m. at Target World Gun Shop in Chalfont, New Britain Township, in Bucks County, according to officials. Investigators said 32 pistols, eight rifles and one suppressor were stolen. So far 10 of those stolen firearms were recovered by law enforcement.

Police said an attempted burglary occurred on November 20 at 2:15 a.m. at Continental Armory in Hatboro, Montgomery County. A person heard glass breaking and called 911, thwarting the burglary, according to investigators.

Finally, another burglary occurred on November 20 at 2:41 a.m. at Tanners Sports Center in Warwick Township, Bucks County, according to investigators. Police said 27 firearms were stolen and 16 of the weapons were recovered by law enforcement, including one that was used in an armed robbery in Pennsauken, New Jersey, on December 14, 2022.

Through interviews, surveillance, social media analysis and cellphone data, investigators determined that several members of a juvenile street gang in Philadelphia known as “54th Street,” were responsible for the burglaries and attempted burglary at the gun stores. Detectives also said the gang distributed and illegally transferred the stolen guns to others, leading to other crimes.

On September 26, one of the stolen weapons, a Glock 17 firearm, was recovered by Philadelphia Police after it was in possession of Elijah Terrell following an armed robbery along the 5500 block of Poplar Street, investigators said.

On October 5, another stolen weapon, an H&K 9mm firearm, was recovered by Philadelphia Police after they executed a search warrant in connection to a shooting on Sept. 29 on 54th Street and Willows Avenue in which a 16-year-old was shot and killed while a 14-year-old was wounded, according to investigators.

Finally, on December 14, police recovered a stolen weapon that had been used by a juvenile in an armed robbery, investigators said.

“These defendants brazenly broke into gun stores and stole nearly 100 firearms, then sold and transferred them widely throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “With 60 firearms unaccounted for, we still don’t know the extent of the damage by this corrupt organization’s criminal activities, including shootings and murders. These arrests have made our communities safer and came about because of the excellent joint investigation with our numerous local, state and federal law enforcement partners.”

All 13 of the suspects were charged with operating a corrupt organization, conspiracy, criminal use of a communications facility and firearms trafficking. Other charges against the suspects include burglary, criminal trespass, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and possessing an instrument of crime.

Bail was set for Mason at $5,000 10 percent. She posted bail and was later released.

Purnell was arraigned by a judge who set bail at $150,000 unsecured. He was later released.

Terrell was arraigned by a judge who set bail at $100,000. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Youth Center.

Hall is awaiting arraignment in Montgomery County. She is currently incarcerated in Philadelphia on unrelated charges.

A preliminary hearing for Mason, Purnell, and Terrell, is scheduled for February 13.

The joint investigation involved the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, Bucks County Detective Bureau, the ATF - Philadelphia field Division, Springfield Township Police, Philadelphia Police, Hatboro Police, New Britain Township Police, Warwick Township Police, the FBI, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and Delaware State Police.