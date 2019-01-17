The nuisance storm moved into our area Thursday night but the dangerous weather will follow over the weekend. NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Tammie Souza has the forecast.

What to Know Two distinct winter storms then dangerous cold have us in a First Alert form Thursday night through Monday night.

The first winter storm is the weaker of the two and brought a wintry mix on Thursday night and rain most likely on Friday morning.

The second winter storm is significant and will impact the entire East Coast Saturday night through the day Sunday. Then the cold moves in.

The first of two winter storms moved into our region Thursday night. It's the tamest part of a three-part system that will bring snow, ice, heavy rain, strong wind and sub-zero temperatures.

A First Alert is in effect from now until Monday, which is also the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, due to the winter weather.

Here is the latest breakdown from the First Alert Weather Team:

First: The Nuisance Storm — Thursday night into Friday morning

The first winter storm, the weaker of the two, moved in Thursday night and will continue into Friday morning, bringing light snow and rain. The best chance for accumulating snow will be north and west of Philadelphia. Light rain and snow will end Friday morning.

The snow should change to rain along the I-95 Corridor early on Friday. North and west of the city, where temps will remain colder, they may only see snow.

How to Shovel Safely and Other Tips for the Cold

The massive winter storm bearing down on the East Coast could pose health risks you're not expecting. Don't forget that it takes energy to stay warm, so your body starts working hard as soon as you step outside into the cold. That's why it's easy to overdo it when you add physical activity like shoveling snow. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019)

Roads could be slippery and schools could be impacted Friday morning the further north and west your get from the City. Several districts, including the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, announced delayed openings Thursday night.

Expected snowfall totals on untreated surfaces: 1 to 3 inches in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and north/west Pa. suburbs; Up to an inch in Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware; Little to no snow at the Jersey shore, southern Delaware and Delaware beaches.

Temps should push into the low 40s Friday. Then dry conditions continue into the day on Saturday.

Second: The Major Storm – Saturday evening through Sunday night

The second winter storm will cause problems for the entire East Coast and could bring ice to parts of our region.

Based on the latest predicted track, Philadelphia and neighborhoods north and west should see a period of snow Saturday night then a switch-over to heavy rain on Sunday for much of the area. The precipitation will flip back over to snow Sunday night with ice possible as temps change.

Snow should begin to fall late Saturday afternoon into evening becoming heavy in points north and west. Ice then becomes a concern late Saturday night as freezing rain could fall as the ground remains cold. A quarter of an inch, or more, of ice could accumulate by Sunday morning in the northern and western suburbs, Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Poconos.

What you get will depend on where you are and how the rain/snow/ice line moves during the storm. Even a small amount of ice could knock out power and bring down tree limbs leaving homes without heat when people need it most.

Inches of rain could then fall once it begins to just rain.

The biggest uncertainty is the location of the rain/snow line, which may bisect the Philadelphia area at times leaving some neighborhoods in rain and others in snow and ice Temps that could fluctuate from the 50s along the coast to below freezing north and west will be critical in determining the effects of the storm.

As Arctic air rushes in later on Sunday, any leftover moisture will quickly freeze — slush will likely turn to ice on roads and sidewalks. The sooner you shovel, especially in northern and western suburbs, the better as whatever snow is on the ground will harden as temps quickly drop.

Snow Removal Safety Tips

Follow these safety tips while shoveling or using a snowblower outside your home after a snowstorm. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019)

It’s still too soon to predict how much snow and ice could fall as there is uncertainty.

Third: Dangerous Cold – Late Sunday through Monday night



The coldest air of the winter season so far will plunge our neighborhoods into a deep freeze later Sunday as winds, with gusts above 40 mph possible, blow. Low temperatures are expected to rest in the single digits and highs in the teens on Monday.

Making matter worse, the wind chill will remain well below zero all day, but it'll feel 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

Any moisture left on the ground will freeze making for potentially treacherous travel Monday.

6 Essential Life Hacks for Surviving Cold Winter Weather

This Arctic blast will come on one of the most popular days for volunteerism: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Outdoor activities are likely to be moved or canceled.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia hopes to get people inside as quickly as possible Monday. Other groups are also making plans for the cold. Keep an eye on social media and reach out to organizations to learn of any changes to volunteer opportunities.

Temps still won’t break the freezing mark Tuesday when sunny skies push the high temperatures into the upper 20s. Relief from the cold finally comes on Wednesday with high temps pushing into the 40s.

Our team of First Alert meteorologists will keep you updated with the latest forecast here and on air and on the NBC10 App so you will be prepared for rain, snow or both and bitter cold in your neighborhood.