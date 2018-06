Two people have been shot at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, police said.

Whitehall police said they were responding, but did not have any additional information including whether the shooting occured inside the mall or in the parking lot.



The large shopping complex is located off of U.S. 22 in the suburbs of Allentown.

A call to mall security was not answered.

