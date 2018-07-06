2 Philly Police Crusiers, Car Collide in Northeast Philadelphia

Two Philadelphia police officers suffered minor injuries when their cruisers collided while responding to a call in Northeast Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

The officers were heading to help a third officer when they collided in the intersection of Brous and Unruh avenues in the city's Mayfair section just before 1 p.m., police said. One officer was driving down Unruh while the other was traveling on Brous.

In the collision the cruisers came in contact with another car that was also traveling on Brous Avenue, police said.

The officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment, police said. The third driver was not injured.

The cruisers suffered heavy damage. The police department's Accident Investigation Division is investigating.

