Two Philadelphia schools will stay closed "indefinitely" due to asbestos that was found during renovations, Superintendent William Hite said Friday afternoon.

Students at Benjamin Franklin High School and the Science Leadership Academy, which share a building on Spring Garden Street, will be moved to alternative locations.

Those locations have not yet been determined, Hite said at a press conference.

About 1,000 students are affected by the move.

Asbestos Closure of 2 Philly Schools Lasts Through Week

Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Learning Academy will remain closed for the rest of the week as crews work to remove asbestos from the building. Asbestos can increase risks of lung cancer and other health ailments. (Published Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019)

The School District also said it would host a town hall Monday to talk with parents about their concerns.

Exposed asbestos was found on Sept. 25 around air ducts in the boiler room at Benjamin Franklin.

Science Leadership Academy shares the property with Ben Franklin High and asbestos was found around ducts in a common area currently under construction, the district said.

The hazardous material was discovered during an environmental inspection carried out by the district and teacher's union, district officials said. The air was tested for asbestos fibers and additional ducts were checked. The district said fibers were discovered, but that testing came back within acceptable levels set by the Department of Health.

The union has called for the district to spend $100 million to make vital physical improvements to aging and neglected city school buildings across the city.