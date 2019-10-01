A pair of Philadelphia schools have been closed after asbestos was found during renovations.

The School District of Philadelphia said exposed asbestos was found on Thursday around air ducts in the boiler room at Benjamin Franklin High School along North Broad Street in Spring Garden.

Science Leadership Academy shares the property with Ben Franklin High and asbestos was found around ducts in a common area currently under construction, the district said.

The hazardous material was discovered during an environmental inspection carried out by the district and teacher's union, district officials said. The air was tested for asbestos fibers and additional ducts were checked. The district said fibers were discovered, but that testing came back within acceptable levels set by the Department of Health.

Still, the district decided to close the building through Thursday so that remediation work can take place.

The district and Philadelphia Federation of Teachers will meet soon to decide whether to reopen the building on Thursday.

The union has called for the district to spend $100 million to make vital physical improvements to aging and neglected city school buildings across the city.