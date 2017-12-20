Two men allegedly tried luring children into a minivan in the 900 block of Devereaux Avenue in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia.

Two men tried luring children into a green minivan Wednesday morning in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia, police said.

The two children were able to escape to a nearby elementary school after the incident in the 900 block of Devereaux Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m.

When the kids reached Carnell Elementary School two blocks away, the dean of students immediately called police. Detectives are still looking for the men and the van.

The men are described asd black men. One wore a black jacket, black pants and black shoes. The second wore a green jacket, blue jeans and black shoes and had gray hair and a gray goatee.

The man in the green jacket got out of the van as the kids walked by, police said. He opened the rear hatch of the van and tried to get the children to come toward the vehicle. The children instead ran, escaping as the man yelled at them, police said.

Investigators were expected to release more details at a 2:30 p.m. press conference.

Check back to this breaking news story as details become known.