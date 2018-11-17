2 Men Pretend to Be PGW Workers, Rob Philly Couple

Two men masquerading as PGW employees lied their way into a home Saturday afternoon, zip-tied its occupant and stole several thousands dollars in cash, Philadelphia police said.

One of the assailants was wearing a white PGW hardhat and said he needed to enter the Wissinoming house to check on a reported gas leak, the victim told police. He allowed the man and his accomplice to enter his house, located on the 4500 block of Higbee Street, and head to the basement to check the meter.

There, the victim was held up at gunpoint and bound by zip tie. He was repeatedly hit and kicked in the head, the victim told NBC10.

"They said, 'Bring him now and shoot him before the girl comes home,'" the victim said. "I was so lucky I guess."

Nearly 30 minutes later, the victim's fiancé came home. The suspects attempted to grab her as she entered the front door, but the woman wriggled free from her coat and ran away screaming.

The two suspects also fled and climbed into a blue Infinity sedan with tainted windows.

Police discovered two PGW hats, gas detectors, a clipboard and numerous zip ties, investigators said.

Thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry were missing.

The victim said he thinks the robbers might have targeted him because he owns a nail salon and other businesses in the city. He plans to find another home.

"They knew everything about me," the victim said.

Police are looking for the two suspects. They were both described as having medium builds, medium to light skin and wearing navy blue uniforms.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.