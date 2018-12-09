2 Men Killed in Separate Shootings in Southwest Philadelphia

Police are investigating two separate fatal shootings in Southwest Philadelphia.

The first shooting occurred on South 61st Street and Woodland Avenue at 6:47 p.m. Sunday. An unidentified man was shot once in the head. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m.

The second shooting occurred on the 4600 block of Linmore Avenue at 7:53 p.m. An unidentified man was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m.

Investigators say they recovered a weapon in connection to the Woodland Avenue shooting but did not recover a weapon in connection to the second shooting. No arrests have been made in either incident and investigators have not released the identities of the victims.

If you have any information on either shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.