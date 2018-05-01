2 Found Dead Inside Bucks County Home - NBC 10 Philadelphia
2 Found Dead Inside Bucks County Home

By Vince Lattanzio

Published 33 minutes ago

    Authorities discovered two bodies inside a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, home on Tuesday morning.

    The home is located on the unit block of Kitty Knight Drive in Chruchville.

    A spokesman with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said detectives are working to determine whether a violent act occurred.

    Neighbors tell NBC10 that a young couple was last living in the home. It's not yet clear who died.

    The house has been roped off as police investigate.

    NBC10 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

      

