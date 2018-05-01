2 Found Dead Inside Bucks County Home

Authorities discovered two bodies inside a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, home on Tuesday morning.
The home is located on the unit block of Kitty Knight Drive in Chruchville.
A spokesman with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said detectives are working to determine whether a violent act occurred.
Neighbors tell NBC10 that a young couple was last living in the home. It's not yet clear who died.
The house has been roped off as police investigate.
NBC10 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.