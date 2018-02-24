2 Charged in Toddler's Death in Wilmington, Delaware - NBC 10 Philadelphia
WATCH LIVE: 
Watch Olympic Events
OLY-PHILLY

2 Charged in Toddler's Death in Wilmington, Delaware

Tameke Wright and Lavar Harris were arrested and charged with murder by abuse or neglect.

By David Chang

Published at 6:13 PM EST on Feb 24, 2018 | Updated at 7:03 PM EST on Feb 24, 2018

Five to Watch: Team USA's History-Making Flag Bearer
Five to Watch: Team USA's History-Making Flag Bearer
Five to Watch: Team USA's History-Making Flag Bearer

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		13141138
    2
    Germany    		149730
    3
    Canada    		1181029
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    2 Charged in Death of Toddler in Delaware

    Two people have been charged in the death of a 15-month-old child in Delaware.

    (Published Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018)

    Two people have been charged in the death of a toddler in Wilmington, Delaware.

    On February 17 around 4:45 a.m., police were called to Wilmington Hospital where a 15-month-old child had died. The Delaware State Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the child had died from blunt force trauma and the death was ruled a homicide.

    Investigators later determined the child’s mother left the toddler in the care of Tameke Wright, 22, and Lavar Harris, 37, both of Wilmington, Delaware. On Friday, both Wright and Harris were arrested and charged with murder by abuse or neglect. They are each being held on $100,000 cash bail.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices