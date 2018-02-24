2 Charged in Toddler's Death in Wilmington, Delaware

Two people have been charged in the death of a 15-month-old child in Delaware.

Two people have been charged in the death of a toddler in Wilmington, Delaware.

On February 17 around 4:45 a.m., police were called to Wilmington Hospital where a 15-month-old child had died. The Delaware State Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the child had died from blunt force trauma and the death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators later determined the child’s mother left the toddler in the care of Tameke Wright, 22, and Lavar Harris, 37, both of Wilmington, Delaware. On Friday, both Wright and Harris were arrested and charged with murder by abuse or neglect. They are each being held on $100,000 cash bail.