1st Annual Bob Bard 5k run/walk

Enjoy the nice weather and do a good deed all at the same time. Join other runners and walkers for the 1st annual Bob Bard 5kRun and Walk on Saturday June 16th, at 9am. The event is to raise money and awareness for brain cancer for the National Brain Tumor Society. There is also a kid’s fun run, prizes and much more.

When: Saturday, June 16th Time: 9:00am

Where: Memorial Park, 299 Park Avenue, Quarryville, PA, 17566

For more information contact Race Director, Adrienne Wilk at 717-413-8445 or via email awilk613@gmail.com.