$1K Reward Offered After Teens Attack, Concuss SEPTA Worker in Philly

SEPTA police are offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of four teens suspected in an attack that left a SEPTA worker concussed in Philadelphia.

The caught-on-cam attack showed a track worker setting up a work zone for his crew before a mob of teens surrounded him, knocked him to the floor and repeatedly punched and kicked him Monday at the 15th Street Station in Center City.

SEPTA police said the 55-year-old worker sustained cuts in bruises in addition to the concussion.

The attack prompted Willie Brown, president of the TWU Local 234 union, to call for SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel to resign, claiming he can’t keep workers or riders safe.

“We have lost control of the subway system,” Brown said. “I think it’s the leadership of the police department. I don’t think he has confidence in his own police force.”

Nestel condemned the attack, calling it “outrageous behavior,” but also made it clear that he won’t be resigning.

However, he did say his officers need help to combat rising crime on the transit system and that SEPTA is exploring contracting with a security guard firm.

Anyone with information on the track worker attack is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.