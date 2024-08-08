Philadelphia

19-year-old shot in the shoulder, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

A young man is dead after he was shot in the shoulder on a North Philadelphia street Wednesday night, police said

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

Police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in North Philadelphia.

According to the police, around 9:40 p.m., officers responded for a person with a gun at Park Ave. and Rush St.

Police said a 19-year-old man - identified as Kydair Strickland of Philadelphia - had suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injury at 10:23 p.m.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made in the case, police said. However, there was one 45 caliber FCC recovered from the scene.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). 

As in all homicide cases in Philadelphia, police said a $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

