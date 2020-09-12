19-Year-Old Man Killed in 4th Shooting of the Day in Wilmington

A 19-year-old man was killed Saturday evening in the fourth shooting of the day in Wilmington, Del., according to police.

Police in the city found the man wounded on the 200 block of South Harrison Street just before 7 p.m., according to a Nixle alert. He was taken to a hospital and died there.

Earlier Saturday, three other men were shot in the city in less than 3 hours, and one of them is in critical condition, Wilmington Police said.

The violence began around 10:23 a.m. when a 20-year-old man was shot on the 500 block of South Locust Street. Police found the man after he arrived at a hospital.

About two hours later, around 12:31 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot near Taylor and Pine streets. The man went to a hospital and was later found by police.

And a 22-year-old man is in critical condition at a hospital after a shooting around 1:11 p.m. near 23rd and Pine streets.

Police said the shootings are under investigation and ask anyone with information to contact detectives. Details on what led to the shootings, or the identities of the victims or shooters, were not immediately available Saturday.

Wilmington Police encourage crime victims in need of support, information and referrals to contact the department's Victim Services Unit at 302-576-3622. And the WPD Youth Response Unit can provide free counseling and services for children and their families who have been exposed to potentially traumatizing events. The Youth Response Unit can be reached at 302-576-3183.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.