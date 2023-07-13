19-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in Kensington

A young man was killed after he was shot multiple times in Kensington during the early morning hours of Thursday.

At approximately 11:59 p.m. police were called to the 2700 block of A Street in Kensington where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The man, 19, had been shot multiple times throughout his body and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:57 a.m., according to the police.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene and blood on the street.

Police believe that the victim was not from the neighborhood, but from Northeast Philadelphia.

At this time authorities do not have any information on the motive or any information on the suspect.

There are cameras in the area which will be reviewed by the homicide unit for any evidence that may have captured the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.