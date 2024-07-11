Philadelphia

19-year-old killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash in Philadelphia, police say

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

A 19-year-old woman was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in an overnight car crash in Philadelphia, police said.

According to police, the accident happened around 12:43 a.m. on the 4100 block of K Street.

Police said the investigation revealed that a GMC vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hunting Park Avenue crossing K Street and then a Honda vehicle was traveling southbound on K Street crossing Hunting Park Avenue. 

The GMC made contact with the Honda, which caused the Honda to hit a Cadillac vehicle, which was legally parked, according to police.

The rear passenger of the Honda - the 19-year-old woman - was then ejected from the vehicle, police said. Medics transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing with Crash Investigation Division.

