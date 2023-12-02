19-year-old injured after shooting in Philadelphia, police say

A 19-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot in Philadelphia Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred at the intersection of Godfrey Avenue and Rising Sun Avenue at 12:35 p.m.

The 19-year-old was shot one time in the right hip, transported to the hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition, police said.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting and charges are pending, police said.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.