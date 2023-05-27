Jersey Shore

19-Year-Old Arrested After Boy on Bicycle Injured in Hit-And-Run at Jersey Shore

An 11-year-old boy was injured -- and for a moment was embedded in the windshield of a vehicle -- during a hit-and-run incident in Seaside Heights on Friday

Police in Ocean County, New Jersey have announced an arrest following a Friday evening hit-and-run, where a boy was stuck while riding his bike in Seaside Heights.

Officials said the impact was so forceful that the boy was embedded in the vehicle's windshield following the crash, before he was thrown onto the pavement.

Law enforcement officials said that have arrested Giancarlos Fernandez, 19, of Hasbrouck Heights, for his alleged involvement in driving the vehicle involved in the incident. Fernandez has been charged with assault by auto and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries.

According to police, the incident happened at about 6:50 p.m. on Friday, when an 11-year-old boy riding his bicycle near the intersection of Barnegat and Freemont avenues, was reportedly struck by a 2012 Infinity G37 that was believed to have been traveling at a high rate of speed.

At that time, officials said, the boy was struck with such force that he was thrown into the car's windshield where he became "embedded in the windshield of the vehicle" before being thrown to the pavement.

Following the crash, investigators said, Fernandez attempted to exit the vehicle and flee on foot, but he was apprehended by officers with the Seaside Heights Police Department who were a few blocks away.

Officials said the boy was air-lifted to a hospital following the collision, where he was treated for serious injuries. According to police, the boy is now listed in stable condition.

