19-Year-Old Rutgers Student Struck by Car, Killing Him: Prosecutors

Cory Aufiero was hit by a Nissan Sentra after he lost his footing and stumbled onto the street, prosecutors said

Published 23 minutes ago

    A 19-year-old Rutgers student was struck and by a car after he stumbled into the street, prosecutors said.

    Cory Aufiero, of Colts Neck, was hit by a driver in a 2011 Nissan Sentra after he lost his footing and stumbled onto George Street in New Brunswick around 9:30 p.m. Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

    Aufiero was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

    The Nissan driver, David Stewart, 36, of Somerset, had been traveling west on George Street, near Albany and Somerset streets, when he struck Aufiero, according to prosecutors.

    Stewart was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license.

    An investigation is ongoing.

