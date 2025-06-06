Hundreds of job seekers turn out for the annual Neighborhood Job Fair in Philly

The job hunt is in full swing as hundreds of hopefuls pack the Aramark STAR Complex in North Philadelphia for the 18th Annual Neighborhood Job Fair and Resource Village on Friday.

The fair is a "must-attend destination" for recent college graduates, adult professionals, and military veterans seeking employment, with over 100 employers looking for new talent.

This recruiting event comes as the Philadelphia region has seen a number of closures, including the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County and the Macy's in Center City.

NBC10 spoke with Rev. Michael Robinson, Director of Community Outreach and Hiring, and he offered his advice to job seekers.

"We want people to come out to the job fair, to hit every employer. You never know where your opportunity might exist, you might be in one career sector and where another career sector might be willing to give you that shot," said Robinson. "We are asking any job seeker that's coming to be a little bit open-minded to your career opportunities. There are a cross-section of industries and employers represented here today and it would behoove them to make their rounds to everybody. Because you never know where your opportunity might exist."

The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aramark STAR Complex, located at 1816 North 15th Street.