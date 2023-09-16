18-year-old man injured after shooting in Wilmington, police say

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in Wilmington, Delaware Friday night.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of N. Madison Street at 10:52 p.m. to find an 18-year-old man shot.

The man was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. Police have not identified the man.

The incident is still under investigation and further details will be released when possible, police said.

Police ask if anyone has information about this incident to contact Detective Brendan Shea at 302-576-3649 or you can provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.