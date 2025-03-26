West Philadelphia

17-year-old suspect identified in deadly shooting of teen on SEPTA bus

Police are seeking 17-year-old Zayki Davis for his suspected involvement in the March 22, 2025 shooting on a bus in West Philadelphia that left a 15-year-old boy dead

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials have shared a photo and identity of one of the suspects this is sought after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia last weekend.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, police released an image of Zayki Davis, 17, in the hopes of tracking the teen down for his suspect involvement in the shooting that left Zahkir Whitfield, 15, of Upper Darby, dead.

That incident happened, police officials have said, shortly after a group of teenagers were involved in a fight about 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the back of a bus running the Route 15 trolley route near 40th Street and Girard Ave.

The bus driver pulled over and told the teens involved in the altercation to get off the bus and, officials said, as they exited the vehicle, one teen turned and fired a handgun into the bus.

That single shot, officials said, struck Davis in the chest, killing him.

No arrests have yet been made in this incident, according to police officials.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Zayki Davis please contact The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Unit at 215-686-3334.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

