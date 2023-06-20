17-year-old girl shot in the face in West Philadelphia

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition, according to police, after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials said that at about 12:51 p.m., officers responded to a home along the 5500 block of Media Street after a report of a shooting.

In the living room of the home, police said that first responders found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in her face with a gunshot wound to her right cheek.

Officers took the girl to a nearby hospital, where officials said, she is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and, police said, no weapon was recovered, but an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.