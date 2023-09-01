Pennsylvania

17 sets of twins set to start kindergarten at one suburban school district

Seeing double! There will be 17 sets of twins starting kindergarten this fall at three Colonial School District elementary schools 

By Cherise Lynch

Colonial School District

Teachers at Colonial School District will be seeing double because 17 sets of twins are entering kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year.

There will be seven pairs of twins attending Ridge Park Elementary School, six sets of twins will join Whitemarch Elementary School and four pairs of twins will start at Plymouth Elementary.

This is the highest number of twins, according to the school district.

The district refers to them as "twin-kindergarteners" and said the students are very excited to start school especially with already having a built-in buddy.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We always have each other,” said Chloe and Audrey Ugas, who will be attending Ridge Park.

“I get to hug my brother any time I want," said Charlotte Dorman, who will also be attending Ridge Park.

The district said the students are looking forward to playing on the playground, learning and making new friends.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 1 hour ago

After nearly 30 years, Pa. will end state funding for anti-abortion counseling centers

offshore wind 2 hours ago

Orsted delays 1st NJ wind farm until 2026; not ready to ‘walk away' from project

The twin's first day of school will be Monday, Sept. 11.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniaback to school
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us