16-year-old shot and killed in Upper Darby, police say

By Brendan Brightman

A 16-year-old was shot and killed after getting into an argument with another juvenile man in Upper Darby on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2:58 p.m. in the area of Long Lane and Pine Street, police said.

The victim was shot in the back, according to police, and was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Police say they are in contact with the Upper Darby School District and working with them to them to provide resources and support for the victim’s family, students and staff.

No word on whether a suspect is in custody at this time.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 610-734-7693.

