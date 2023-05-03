16-Year-Old Shot 8 Times has Died, Officials say

Police have said that the teen victim of an April shooting passed away this week.

According to law enforcement officials, Jaseem Thomas, of the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood, has died about a week after being shot eight times.

Thomas suffered several gunshot wounds to the head and body during a shooting that happened at about 6:22 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th along the 2200 block of S. 67th Street.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

However, police said, at about 2:05 p.m., on Monday, Thomas was pronounced.

A weapon has been recovered, police said, but no arrests have been made in this incident.

Officers said an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.