16-year-old charged with murder in Camden double shooting

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have arrested and charged a 16-year-old Camden boy with murder for his alleged involvement in the Aug. 15 murder of 21-year-old Quashawn Smith, also of Camden.

According to police, the teen was arrested on Tuesday morning in Camden by the U.S. Marshals Service's New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division. And, officials said, the teen has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges.

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred at about 12:57 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15 at the Northgate 1 apartment building lobby on the 400 block of N. 7th Street. Smith and a 20-year-old man from West Deptford were found in that location, both suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where Smith was pronounced just under an hour later. Officials did not provide details on the extent of the injuries the other man suffered.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials in Camden are still hoping to identify a second individual sought in this shooting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Detective Kyrus Ingalls of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (609) 969-9530 and Detective Vilmary Otero of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-8573.

Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.