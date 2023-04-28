16-Year-Old Boy Shot Eight Times in Southwest Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot eight times on Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident happened at about 6:22 p.m., along the 2200 block of S. 67th Street, where, officials noted a 16-year-old was shot "eight times throughout the body."

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he has been listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in relation to this incident, but officials said, a weapon has been recovered by police.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.