$150,000 worth of beef stolen from truck in South Philly: Police

An estimated $150,000 worth of beef was stolen from a tractor trailer in South Philadelphia, police said.

A truck driver says he parked his tractor trailer at the 1400 block of Warfield at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Memorial Day, where he left it overnight, according to police.

The driver told police he and his co-driver fell asleep around midnight and woke up at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday to find that around 10 full pallets and another half pallet of beef had been stolen, officials said.

The trailer's engine and freezer were running throughout the night, so the driver did not hear anyone go inside, according to police.

The driver believes the stolen beef is estimated to be worth around $150,000, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.