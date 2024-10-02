15-year-old student critically injured after incident at Dobbins High School

A student is in critical condition following a tragic incident at a high school in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, a joint statement from the Philadelphia School District and the Mayor's Office said.

The student was transported to the hospital where she is receiving intensive medical care and treatment.

The incident occurred at Murrel Dobbins High School which was placed in lockdown immediately following the incident. Emergency crisis response counselors were also made available to students at the school.

The Philadelphia police are "working closely with school officials to gather information and understand all of the circumstances surrounding this incident," the statement said.

Tony Watlington, Superintendent of Schools for the School District of Philadelphia said that school will take place as regularly scheduled on Wednesday and mental health care and counseling will be available to any student who requests it.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the student and her family, as well as her classmates and friends at Murrell Dobbins High School,” Watlington said.

Mayor Cherelle Parker went to the hospital with Watlington and Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethe to visit with the student’s mother, father and family.

"I am asking for the media to exercise sensitivity in their reporting on this tragedy, until the police department can complete its investigation and share its findings with the family, the school district, and my office,” Mayor Parker said. “The welfare and well-being of the student and her family, along with every student and employee at Murrell Dobbins, must be our primary concern today.”

This is a developing story. It will be updates as information becomes available