15-Year-Old Shot and Critical Following Gunfight in North Philly

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot during a gunfight in North Philadelphia Saturday night.

At 7:40 p.m. police arrived at 1400 N 23rd Street to find a boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was shot once in the head, the back and the left shoulder, police said.

The victim was a passenger in a car when there was an exchange of gunfire between a couple groups and he was struck, officials said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police transported the boy to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the car was nowhere to be found when police arrived. The victim also ran away from the scene and got about a half a block before he collapsed.

Officials have not provided any details on possible suspects or any further details of the shooting at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.