15-year-old injured in shooting in North Philly, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A teenage girl is recovering in the hospital after she was shot in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, they were called near the 2500 block of N. 29th Street just before 5 p.m. on November 17. 

The victim was shot once in the stomach and was transported to the hospital where she was placed in stable condition, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.

At this time it is unclear what happened and what led to the shooting. There is no scene, and no weapon has been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

