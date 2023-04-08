15-Year-Old Girl Walks Into Hospital After Being Shot 3 Times

A 15-year-old girl walked into a hospital in the city's Frankford neighborhood after she was shot three times early Saturday morning, law enforcement officials said.

According to police, the teenager was allegedly shot while she walked along the 5200 block of Duffield Street, at about 2:35 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The 15-year-old was treated for gunshot wounds to her right shoulder, left arm and right thigh, police said.

The girl was listed in stable condition and, police said, while no arrests have yet been made, an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.