15-Year-Old Girl Critically Wounded in Wilmington, Police Say

Police in Delaware's largest city say a 15-year-old girl was in critical condition Saturday after being shot.

A police news release says an officer found the wounded teenager in the 800 block of Kirkwood Street in Wilmington around midday Saturday, and that she was taken to the hospital.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A witness told the Wilmington News Journal that the girl was shot about four times.

The department was seeking information about what happened from the public. Anyone with information should contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

The News Journal also reported a fatal shooting occurred less than two weeks ago along the same block of the street where the girl was found.

The newspaper says almost 150 people have been shot in Wilmington this year, with homicides in the city at an all-time high.