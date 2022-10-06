15-Year-Old Girl Assaulted During South Philly Home Break-In

A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted last month after a man broke into a South Philadelphia home, authorities said.

On Sept. 21 at around 10:30 p.m., while inside the home on the 2500 block of South 3rd Street, the unidentified man entered the 15-year-old's room looking around with a flashlight and rummaging through dresser drawers, police said. He then sexually assaulted the teen girl.

The man fled the home and was last seen walking south of the 2600 block of S. Hancock Street, police said.

The victim reported that her wallet and a Visa card were missing after the incident.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his late teens to early twenties, with a medium build, dark curly hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, light “skinny” jeans and white sneakers.

Those who see the subject are warned to not approach him and contact 911 immediately.

Tips via telephone can be submitted to 215.686.TIPS (8477) or 215.686.TIPS (8477) via text message. All tips will be confidential.

Those with any information about this crime or this suspect are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 ext. 3252.