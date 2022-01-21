15-Year-Old Charged in 14-Year-Old's Shooting in Wilmington

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with accidentally shooting a 14-year-old boy inside a Wilmington, Delaware, home.

Officer arrived at the home on the 200 block of W. 30th Street around 3:45 p.m. Thursday and found the 14-year-old wounded by gunfire, the Wilmington Police Department said. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers took the 15-year-old into custody without incident, and a detective determined he had accidentally shot the other boy, the WPD said.

The elder teen was charged with first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was released on $22,500 unsecured bail.