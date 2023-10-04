A 15-year-old boy and a man were shot in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

At 8:10 p.m. police responded to a shooting along 5500 Master Street, where a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and 36-year-old man was shot in the left leg, police said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition, according to the police.

No arrests have been made and police are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.