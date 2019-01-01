15-Year-Old Arrested, Hospitalized After Baby Found in Dumpster

Stock image.

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and hospitalized after police say her newborn son was found in a dumpster in Philadelphia.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve, police said.

Philadelphia Police said they were notified by the mother of a friend of the accused, who approached police near the intersection of Judson and Lehigh streets and said she had found the boy.

They also said they believed the girl had given birth at home, which is where they located the girl and the girl's mother.

The girl was hospitalized for "precautionary medical treatment," police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.